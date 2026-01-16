The Pitt season 2 episode 3 preview: Robby’s question marks

Next week on HBO Max you are poised to see The Pitt season 2 episode 3 arrive — and are we about to see another unraveling for Robby?

Based on what we have seen across the first two episodes of this season, there is clearly a lot on this character’s mind — even though he is not able to express a lot of it. He has that sabbatical coming after the shift, and seems to be operating from a vantage point of trying to get there and avoiding any major issues beforehand. That may be a part of the distance between him and Dr. Langdon.

To go along with that, Noah Wyle’s character has to also deal with the arrival of Dr. Al-Hashimi to the hospital, someone who is technically only going to be there during his time off. Yet, here she is trying to change various things about the place, including the actual name of the ER itself. Also, why is she pushing this AI technology so hard? It feels like there’s only going to be so long he will be able to deal with all of this, so don’t be surprised if there is a confrontation in episode 3 or some point later than that.

One other thing we should say entering next week is quite simple: We are pretty darn worried about Mel. After what just happened with her patient, could her head injury linger? It almost feels like even keeping her around the hospital is a mistake on some level, given that this is the sort of thing that can be hard to diagnose and even deal with. Langdon is trying to do his best for her, but that may only be effective for so long. If a major emergency hits, he may not have a lot of time to help her, either.

