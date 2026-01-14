The Pitt season 2 episode 2 video: Who is Noelle?

Tomorrow night HBO Max is poised to deliver The Pitt season 2 episode 2 — so what more can we get excited about now?

Well, for starters there are some more new faces coming into the hospital, with one of the most interesting ones this time around being an administrative nurse by the name of Noelle Hastings. She seems to be tasked in part with dealing with the overcrowding issue at the hospital — but is there something else between her and Robby?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

If you head over to E! News right now, you can see a sneak peek for tomorrow’s episode that features a rather-curious back-and-forth between Robby and Noelle that happens in front of Cassie regarding a patient transfer. It is one that for insurance reasons may be necessary, but is it really the best thing for the patient? That’s an entirely different story.

What is easily the most curious thing about this scene to us is that there is clearly chemistry between Noelle and Robby, and the way in which they discuss what to call each other signals that they’ve got some history outside of these walls. We know that romantically with Noah Wyle’s character, the focus in season 1 was him and Dr. Collins. With her now gone, is that shifting? Or, are we making too much of a few glances here? The real truth is that regardless of what may or may not be happening with Robby and this nurse, it is hard to see it working fully until Robby works on himself. This is a guy who through at least the premiere, seemed to be repressing a lot of the problems. Maybe he will work on them during his upcoming sabbatical, but we have not got to that point yet.

Related – Be sure to get more news right now on the next The Pitt episode

Do you think that Robby could ever be in a successful relationship on The Pitt?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







