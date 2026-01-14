The Traitors UK season 4 episode 8 preview: Another trick?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors UK season 4 episode 8 on BBC One tomorrow, just how crazy will things become?

Well, we imagine that the first thing to note here is the rather simple fact that this show can always turn on a dime — and we have no better example of this than where we are right now. Just remember for a moment that we entered this week thinking that Harriet was in an especially good place; now, she is gone altogether. Playing this game is a lot about patience, knowing when to make the right moves, and then also when to walk away. Figuring all of this out can be an especially big challenge.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full The Traitors UK season 4 episode 8 synopsis with other news on what is ahead:

As the game continues, breakfast delivers a wake-up call for the Faithful, with the Traitors making their next dastardly move. The mission proves to be a living nightmare for the players, but can they hold their nerve? The nightmare continues at the Round Table as the Traitors try to deceive the Faithful into banishing one of their own. It’s a simple question – who do you think is a Traitor? – but the answer is far more complex.

We do still have a pair of active Traitors in the game and while Stephen in particular has been heavily targeted, he is still here. does that matter? Well, it really just depends on the decisions made by some of the players, as we know that they can be rather reactive. As we get closer and closer to the show’s endgame, every single decision matters — you cannot let a single opportunity go to waste if you are one of the Faithful.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors UK season 4 episode 8 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







