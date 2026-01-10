A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms video: Meet Dunk!

In a little over one week’s time, we are thrilled that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is poised to arrive over at HBO. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, if you have seen some of the previews that are out there already for what is ahead, then you may be aware that this is probably the most light-hearted of the Game of Thrones shows out there. It is a little smaller in scale than anything we’ve seen so far on television, but it based on the beloved novellas from George R.R. Martin. This is the tale of Ser Duncan the Tall, an unassuming man who is looking to prove himself in a brutal world. So what happens when he meets a squire named Egg? Let’s just say that we’re going to be seeing quite an adventure!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest preview for Seven Kingdoms where you go behind the scenes with the cast and crew. Peter Claffey is set to play Dunk, and what we can say for now is that he certainly looks the part! He’s 6’5” and towers over most of his co-stars, but it also seems like he’s got a good sense of humor and understands the character’s place in the world.

In the event, we know already that HBO is more than happy when it comes to end product. There has already been a season 2 greenlit and because of that, we have to just wait and see what happens through all of the story this time around. In the interim, you can be assured that we are going to be getting House of the Dragon back a little later this year.

