A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: HBO releases final trailer

Next month on HBO, you are going to see the long-awaited arrival of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. As a result, why not check out a brand-new trailer?

If you head over to the link here, you can see what the network is describing as the “final” one for the Game of Thrones prequel, one that takes place 100 years before the flagship show but also some time after House of the Dragon. This is a series where there will be a pretty different opinion of House Targaryen, but also one where knights and positions in royal courts still very much matter. It is a look at a different group of people in Westeros, but still with high stakes and memorable characters.

What we do continue to love about this show comes via the tone, as it does feel lighter and more comedic at times than anything else in the franchise. Interestingly enough, it feels like they are going for something that feels similar to Succession, where there is biting comedy baked in to some of the drama.

As fun as the trailer is, what does also excite us is that clearly, this is a series that is setting up for some bigger plot reveals that they are keeping from us at present. While we do not think that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will do anything to alter established canon, the 100 year timeline here does give them a lot of wiggle room and space to work with leading up to what will eventually be the age of Daenerys and so many other characters who we got so invested with over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

