The Traitors UK season 4 episode 6: Did Fiona sink her game?

We knew heading into The Traitors UK season 4 episode 6 that we were poised to see some serious drama, mostly because of what happened the day prior. Rachel choosing to try and capitalize on Amanda’s secret had some serious blowback, to the point where Fiona herself was ready to commit some Traitor vs. Traitor crime. However, Rachel was equally ready to fight back, and then you had a good percentage of the remaining players looking at Stephen at the same time.

Given how strong some of these Traitors started, it is fair to say that they are all in disarray now … and that is without even mentioning what happened at the Roundtable.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

After starting this season as the Secret Traitor and being in a strong position for a while, Fiona flew a little too close to the sun. Rachel was able to help orchestrate a counterattack against her and with that, the second Traitor of the season is now banished! This means that Rachel will try to get herself out of the muck now … but is Harriet going to let that happen? She suspects that there was some Traitor in-fighting going on and hilariously, Stephen may have found yet another way here to survive.

So based on where we are in the game, we do believe that Harriet and Jessie are starting to become a dynamic duo when it comes to stopping Traitors and getting the game moving in a positive direction for the Faithful. Of course, the problem they still face is that there are a lot of people still left to be murdered and with that, you never quite know who the people in the turret are going to target next — especially after all of this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Traitors UK episode

What did you think about the events of The Traitors UK season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







