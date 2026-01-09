Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, January 8, 2026?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Well, let’s begin here by noting that there is so much to be excited about when it comes to the future.

We do of course have so much to say about upcoming installments, but we really should begin by just getting the bad news out of the way: The Kathy Bates series is going to remain off the air. It will not be returning tonight, and the same goes from now until we get around to the end of February. The reason for the wait is multifold, but the simplest way to summarize it is simple: The network does not want to place the show on the air at the same time as the Olympics next month, and they see no real reason to put it on soon only to then have it off the air again for several weeks after. Patience is the key here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So what do we know about the show’s future? Well, for the time being, one of the central storylines is going to be seeing what happens with the firm thanks to all sorts of changes. An efficiency expert is being brought in to try and change things up, but what exactly does that mean? Well, there could be some departures or at least the danger of that.

Well, at the same time, there is also another threat worth thinking about as well: That Matty ends up eventually exposing herself for who she really is. It does feel like that is something that will always linger over the series for however long the twist lasts. You really just have to sit back and be prepared for more or less anything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock right now, including other chatter on season 2 moving forward

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock when the show returns on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







