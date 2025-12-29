Matlock season 2 spoilers: Who is Gwen?

We are lucky at this point to know that Matlock season 2 episode 9 is poised to be coming to CBS in late February — and that there are new challenges ahead!

After all, consider the fact that Jacobson Moore is getting close to a potential merger here, and what that means could be pretty seismic when it comes to the future of the firm. While we want to believe that Matty and Olympia are going to be around, could they face obstacles? 100%, especially when it comes to the presence of Gwen, a new character played by Sarah Wright Olsen. She is an efficiency expert who is being brought in with a pretty singular focus in mind.

Speaking on all of this further to TVLine, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman is quick to note “don’t let her friendly demeanor fool you … Gwen heads the office of integration and is the ‘efficiency expert’ in charge of managing Jacobson Moore’s merger… which means cutting all jobs deemed non-essential.” All of this does directly raise the possibility that there are going to be significant job cuts, and this is all coming in the midst of Matty doing whatever she can to get justice for her daughter. That has been a key cornerstone of this series from the beginning and we do not foresee that changing.

One other thing to note right now is simply that Gwen is not the only new face you will be meeting through the new season, as there are a few others who could be significant to the story in their own right. One thing that certainly does feel clear to us at this point is that there is no reason to think these characters are ever going to feel that comfortable.

