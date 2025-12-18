Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, December 18, 2025?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? We recognize that last week’s installment left us with a lot to be intrigued about, whether it be changes at the firm or big-time secrets. One thing we know is that Jennie Snyder Urman is always going to deliver some big-time twists with this show, and we’re sure that even more will be unveiled when the series returns.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with the reveal that you will not be seeing any more of them within the relatively near future. While the rest of the network’s Thursday lineup is on the air tonight, the same cannot be said for the Kathy Bates series. This show operates with a slightly smaller episode order than the other series, so this break is necessary to give it a pretty sizable run next year.

The thing that likely makes this break harder is simply just knowing how long it is. After all, the plan at present is for Matlock to return on Thursday, February 26, the same time that a lot of the other CBS Thursday shows will return from their own hiatus. As for why we are stuck waiting for so long, a lot of that is due to the Winter Olympics. NBC will be broadcasting a significant chunk of the games, and a lot of the other networks out there want to avoid losing viewers in the meantime. This does not mean that shows off the air are getting a reduction count or anything of the sort. Instead, our general sentiment here is that we will get a synopsis and/or a tease or two for what lies ahead at some point in late January or early February.

In the meantime, let’s just hope that Matty is able to keep making strides to pursue her end goals — even if there is a lot of mess along the way.

