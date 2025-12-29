Fallout season 2 episode 3 promo: The Legion and a civil war?

As we get prepared to see Fallout season 2 episode 3 on Prime Video a little later this week, is there a story that should be the focus?

Well, once again, we will say that the Prime Video drama is doing a great job honoring the New Vegas game, which makes it all the more frustrating that it is not easy for viewers to find and play in 2026. After all, it feels as though the Legion, a pretty terrible faction, is going to play an important role. You get a glimpse of it in the promo here, as it feels like this is yet another obstacle that Lucy is going to be facing as she tries to search for her dad.

Meanwhile, this preview also does set the stage for a couple of other key stories. Take, for example, a certain amount of history that Cooper has with Robert House that dates back a long period of time. Meanwhile, is there a chance that we are going to be seeing some sort of Civil War break out between the Brotherhood of Steel? It feels like there could be the formation of something with the Commonwealth now represented, and this is where at least some Easter Eggs from Fallout 4 could start to come in. Then again, we’ve said this before — the show has to tread carefully here to avoid wrecking canon, especially with a game that recent fans of the franchise are probably more familiar with.

In general, it is our feeling that we’re going to see the story progress pretty quickly, so do not anticipate that Lucy and the Ghoul are going to be in the spot they are for some altogether long period of time.

