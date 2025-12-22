The Traitors US season 4: Check out another cast video

The premiere of The Traitors US season 4 is coming early on in 2026, and we are very much grateful to Peacock at present.

As for the reason why, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the wide array of videos they continue to release featuring the cast. We’ve heard them talk about their gameplay strategies and now, they’ve taken part in more of an off-the-wall Q&A.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a handful of cast members including Kristen Kish, Natalie Anderson, and more play a game of “This Or Not,” which gives you a sense of how they feel about gameplay, whether they are out to cause drama, or if they would rather win and be hated or lose or be loved. If these people weren’t already famous, we tend to think that they would much rather win and be hated because they’d be getting a ton of money.

In general, we tend to think that the question most people want an answer to is one they won’t touch from now until the premiere: Who are the Traitors? We’ve said this before, but we really hope that there are going to be some surprising choices here and not just people who are in the same league as who we’ve seen in the past.

Regardless of whether these people are out to cause drama or not, here is a reminder that there is going to be plenty of it. After all, isn’t this what the show brings you more often than not? You never know what someone is going to do when they are cornered and/or suggested to be some sort of a threat.

