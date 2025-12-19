Survivor 50 premiere: What all can we expect?

We are lucky at this point to have so much information on Survivor 50, mere days removed from the season 49 finale. It will arrive on Wednesday, February 25 with a three-hour premiere, and it has also been confirmed that Rizo and Savannah from season 49 are a part of the cast.

While we have seen epic two-hour premieres of the show before, a three-hour start is a little bit different for a non-finale. So what exactly is going to be happening within this?

Well, one thing that will be incredibly important to note throughout this whole season is that there are more castaways than there have ever been before, and that effectively means more time has to be given to them. The premiere will more than likely feature at least two people (if not more) being voted out, plus multiple challenges and people trying to figure out where one another sits in terms of their game. CBS has enough empirical data at this point to know that viewers are okay with watch Survivor for this long, though doing three hours every single week is hardly sustainable for more casual viewers. (Luckily, that is not actually the plan.)

Who are the early favorites to win?

So much of that is of course subjective, but we’d argue that players who are huge physical threats like Ozzy and Jonathan are going to have a tough time in the post-merge. Meanwhile, winners like Kyle, Savannah, and Dee are almost certain to be targeted, and we wonder if really old-school players like Jenna and Colby will handle the game well in this current iteration. Rizo also has an uphill battle just because people do not really know her game.

If you look at past all-star seasons, overlooked players often fare well — this could work for someone like Chrissy, Charlie, Angelina, Tiffany, or Christian. We’d consider people like Q, Coach, Emily, and Genevieve to be x-factor players, since they have such a reputation in terms of personality (the two guys) or strategic know-how (the latter). Cirie Fields is an absolute legend, but will that help or hurt her? While we wish some guys like Sean Rector were in the cast, this is no doubt an interesting group.

