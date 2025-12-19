Survivor 50: How could Rizo and Savannah fare?

Last night on CBS, it was officially confirmed that both Rizo and Savannah from Survivor 49 will be sticking around for season 50. They are not the first contestants to appear in back-to-back seasons, but it does always pose a unique challenge.

After all, consider here the fact that they filmed this season long before their most-recent run premiered, meaning that in theory, they could disguise much of how they played. It is hard to imagine that they would lie about their placement, but how they got there? This is something that they could be theoretically flexible about.

What we are quite curious about at this point is just how the other players are going to react to these newcomers in a season that is meant to be epic. We would personally imagine that they will have an enormous target on them, mostly because they had to do something incredible to get this call right away! As a winner, Savannah may feel more pressure but for both of them, the move may be to try to just come across as agreeable and not overly aggressive right away.

Can they be assets to larger alliances? That is probably what they have going for them entering this season. They are both hyper-competitive, but also pretty loyal insofar as players go in the New Era. Being physical competitors (which we know Savannah is) honestly is not that helpful at this point in the series’ run. Being strategic, however, is a totally different story.

The one thing that they absolutely can’t do is…

Work together, at least if they find themselves on the same tribe early. They are already going to be linked just by their prior experience, so we would not do anything to enforce that any further than it already is.

