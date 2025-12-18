Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date hopes with filming underway

We recognize that it has been a really long time at this point since Presumed Innocent season 1 arrived on Apple TV — but are we closer to a return? Signs point to yet … with a caveat that we will be waiting still for a while.

In a post on Twitter, the official account for the streaming service confirmed that filming is underway on the new version of the anthology series. While Jake Gyllenhaal is featured above in the season 1 key art, there is no evidence he is going to be back. Instead, the next chapter of the legal thriller is based on new source material, and will also feature a cast led by Rachel Brosnahan, Fiona Shaw, and Matthew Rhys.

What the start of filming does signal to us is that Apple would like nothing more than to get the next season of the show on the service at some point in 2026 — and personally, a summer start would be ideal. That window worked extremely well for season 1, especially since there are often not a lot of other shows in this genre on the air at that point.

Now as for what the expectations should be for season 2, obviously we expect it to be intense. However, it is probably unrealistic to expect the same level of success as Presumed Innocent season 1. This show was effectively a remake and had a lot going for it by virtue of that. At least here with Brosnahan, you are getting her on the heels of playing Lois Lane, one of the most iconic comic-book characters of all time. In between the Superman movie and also her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she should be able to bring in a certain chunk of viewers. That is, of course, without even thinking about the rest of the cast.

