NCIS season 23 episode 10 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it does make a lot of sense to want more news regarding NCIS season 23 episode 10 over at CBS. So what can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, we should just start by sharing the unfortunate news that after tonight’s holiday-themed installment, we will be embarking on the longest hiatus that we’ve seen so far. As for the reasoning behind that, it is rather simple, and tied almost exclusively to things that are happening in the new year. In between the Winter Olympics and other events happening through the early winter, the network has made the decision that they want no part of competing against that stuff. By virtue of that, they have opted instead to go on a break and return to the air once the Games are over.

For NCIS in particular, the plan at present seems to be bringing it back once we get around to Tuesday, February 24. Our hope here is that we are going to get some additional news on what lies ahead as we inch closer, but it probably will not come TOO soon. Our general feeling is that in late January or early February, some sort of synopsis will be released that suggests what else is coming.

In general terms, our expectation is that the remainder of the season will continue to hit home the big “NCIS On Fire” theme that the producers laid out back in the premiere. A lot of main characters are going to be faced with some major decisions, and they will have to figure out exactly what it is they want out of their lives. Many of them have had their jobs for a while, so is this time to make a change? Or, are they better staying the course?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

