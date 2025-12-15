As many of you may be aware, St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 8 is the final installment of this calendar year. With that, when can you expect the medical comedy to return for 2026?

In general, here is where we would say that there is some good news to report — after all, the winter hiatus for this show is nowhere near as long as some other network shows out there! The plan is to bring it back on Monday, January 5 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be followed once more by episodes of The Paper. The only major change comes at 9:00, whereas The Wall as going to be replacing The Voice on the schedule.

Unfortunately, we are still too far away from the next St. Denis Medical episode airing for there to be a lot of details about what is ahead, but that should change in the relatively near future.

What will the 2026 schedule look like?

While many things could be subject to change, a safe prediction here is that we are going to be seeing a handful of new episodes in January before another break brought on by the Winter Olympics, which will be broadcast across NBC and its larger family of networks. For those unaware, the Games this time are slated to take place from February 6-22, so there will be at least some sort of brief break in the action there.

While you wait for new episodes to return, our recommendation is merely that you recommend it for viewers to scream over on Peacock. NBC comedies have long been some of the best on television but simultaneously, they have also been somewhat of an endangered species in an era where viewers are flocking elsewhere. It is, therefore, on many of us to find ways to support them however much we can.

