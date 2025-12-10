The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date, new details revealed

For everyone out there who is eager to see The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 arrive over on Netflix, why not rejoice over big news?

Today, the folks at the aforementioned streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, February 5, you are going to see new episodes of the adaptation air. Per Deadline, here is the official description for what is ahead from here: “Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton). To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.”

Do we think that this is going to be one of the more exciting and perhaps introspective seasons? Absolutely, and Netflix getting the date out here now does at least help to ensure that we have something really specific to look forward to. It is our general sentiment that this could still be a major hit for them, mostly because book fans aren’t going anywhere and it does have an escapist quality to it that remains both rare and also appealing.

With the timing of this premiere-date reveal, we also tend to believe that at some point in January, we are probably going to have a larger trailer released signaling more of what lies ahead. In the end, you better believe that this is going to give us even more great stuff to look forward to, whether it be familiar faces, new characters, or a race against time so that Mickey can accomplish everything that he needs to.

