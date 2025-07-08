The Lincoln Lawyer season 4: Star looks towards long-term future

We are so lucky at this point to know that The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is absolutely coming to Netflix — but could there be more beyond that? One of the things that is so great about a show like this is that you do have so much long-term potential. There are books that still can be adapted, and there are so many ways for Mickey Haller to evolve.

Sure, it seems on paper that entering season 4, the stakes are higher than they will ever be for the character … but that may still not be the case. There can always be more drama and difficult cases that threaten the title character’s future!

Speaking in a recent piece over at TV Insider, here is some of what star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo had to say about where things stand, at least for the time being:

“I don’t know … We’ll see. I was talking to [Michael Connelly] a few days ago, he was on set, and he’s still writing, he’s still writing for more Lincoln Lawyer and he’s so good, and I think it’s one of those characters you could do it for — because he’s larger than life and he’s such a fun character and again, people love it. So we’ll see. It depends on the people.”

Given the way that Netflix does tend to do a lot of their business, we honestly do not expect a lot of major renewals announced far in advice from here on out. We will, in the end, consider ourselves quite lucky in the event that we get news about season 5 shortly after the season 4 premiere. (Fingers crossed with this that we get a chance to see it at some point early next year.)

How many more seasons do you think that The Lincoln Lawyer could ultimately last?

