The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of June, will we learn more about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4? It goes without saying that we want it. Of course, getting it is very much a different story based on where things currently stand.

First and foremost here, let’s just start this off with a reminder that at present, the Netflix show is in active production. This means that we are still months away from the latest Mickey Haller adventure, which we at least know is going to be epic based on how season 3 concluded. The pressure will be on, so is he going to be able to rise to it? We suppose that this is the clear mystery at present … and yet, it may not be that much of a mystery at all. No matter everything unfolds the rest of this season, it is hard to imagine a situation where the character is not available for possible cases after the fact.

At the moment, we tend to think that a realistic The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 timeline goes like this: We get some sort of premiere-date announcement close to the end of the year, and the show is back either in the winter or spring. Netflix frankly may want to save it given that their lineup at the end of the year is going to be stacked — go ahead and look at Stranger Things for evidence. On the other side of that, they are going to need some more hits to populate the lineup.

So if there is any announcement that could come out this month about the show, it is likely to be tied to casting. Beyond that, though, we have to be prepared to wait a good while.

