The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 spoilers: Cobie Smulders set

Just in case you wanted a good reason to be excited for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, we have it for you here courtesy of Cobie Smulders.

According to a new report from Deadline, the former How I Met Your Mother star is going to be a part of the upcoming finale for the Netflix show. What is her role? Think Allison, an “important character connected to Mickey Haller,” someone who end up being a key part of a potential season 5. What makes Smulders effective here is her ability to do both comedic and dramatic stories, which could add to the tapestry of the series and make things all the more exciting.

Smulders has been rather busy ever since the end of the CBS sitcom. She starred in the short-lived crime drama Stumptown, was an active part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more recently appeared in an episode of Shrinking alongside her former co-star Jason Segel. Our hope remains that we are going to have a chance to see her back on that show down the way.

As for when The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will end up premiering, there is no date as of yet — however, our general feeling is that it comes back either at the end of this year or at some point in early 2026. We tend to imagine that one way or another, some more insight is going to be coming out this fall. Had Netflix any intention of sharing more insight soon, they would have done it at the huge Tudum event this past weekend. That is where they confirmed a lot of stuff for Stranger Things and showed off the first six minutes of the second season of Wednesday.

