The Traitors US season 4 video: The cast talks strategy!

With the premiere of The Traitors US season 4 coming to Peacock in the new year, what better time is there to discuss gameplay?

What we do personally love about this show comes via the mix of people invited to take part. You do have a number of big-time strategic players like a Tiffany Mitchell, an Ian Terry, or a Rob Cesternino — however, at the same time you have other people who have never been a part of this kind of game before like a Donna Kelce or Lisa Rinna. Because of this, there is a lot of unpredictability and that does raise the stakes — and also throw in more variables at the same time.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video where a lot of players talk through whether they have a strategy and if so, what it is. Rinna claims that she does not really have one; meanwhile, Cesternino notes that you do not want to be “too hot” or “too cold” in the game, which we think helps to ensure that you do not stick out. Personally, our feeling is that the #1 rule you need to have entering this game is to be flexible. You have to adapt your play style to those around you since discretion is key — as well as knowing who you can trust. If you are chosen as a Traitor, it really just comes down to making sure that you are vocal … but not too vocal. Also, you can’t become a totally different person from who everyone else expects you to be.

In general, it feels like The Traitors has a really great cast of players this time around; yet, it does still remain to be seen if the game will be as good as we’ve seen in past seasons. After all, the bar here is honestly set pretty darn high.

