The Traitors US season 4: Check out another cast tease!

The premiere of The Traitors US season 4 is coming to Peacock in January — so why not get another glimpse at the cast?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see another preview that spotlights the wide array of personalities we are going to get for this chapter. This includes Big Brother alumni like Ian Terry and Tiffany Mitchell, Survivor’s Rob Cesternino and Natalie Anderson, and surprising faces like Donna Kelce and comedian Ron Funches. One of the things that is so great about this show in general is that there is not that much of a road map for success. Sure, Cirie Fields dominated season 1 but ever since, being a veteran of reality competition shows is hardly a guarantee that you are going to go far.

One thing that we especially love about how Peacock is promoting the show is that they are making an active effort to not give anything major away. It is possible that we are in the minority but in the end, we feel like the less that we see of the show in the advance, the happier we are. We want this to be bold, unpredictable, and above all else a blast. We do not necessarily need a lot of twists to make it work, either. What we are getting at present is entertaining enough on its own.

Now, if you were not aware, what makes 2026 so exciting is that we could be getting a double-dose of this format. In addition to getting a new season of the regular show, we are also going to be getting one featuring all newbies to the reality TV format on NBC. Fingers crossed we will be hearing about that in due time.

