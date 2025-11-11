The Traitors US season 4 video spotlights Donna Kelce, cast

We learned recently that The Traitors US season 4 is going to be premiering on Peacock in January. With that in mind, why not take a moment now to see the cast?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video that better highlights everyone taking part in the season. This is a group that includes a number of reality TV veterans like Natalie Anderson, Ian Terry, Rob Cesternino, and Tiffany Mitchell, but also then some completely random choices like Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom Donna and comedian Ron Funches. The show has always been an eclectic mix and by virtue of that, we do not anticipate this one being altogether different.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

As great as all of this promotion is, nothing at this point really serves to answer the question of who will be named a Traitor — and we do not think we will get an answer to that for some time. If we were to be totally honest here, we almost hope that the producers and Peacock do something really radical and fail to release a lot more when it comes to footage of the new season. They don’t need to and if they do, it is just going to lead to a lot of spoiler-hunters trying to guess how people performed based on what challenges they are a part of.

Also, we hope that the show does not just make the predictable Survivor / Big Brother alumni into Traitors, mostly because that is something that we’ve seen here on a number of instances already. We tend to think that the show is better when they are able to throw people for loops, and we could easily see that happening here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Traitors US right now

What are you most eager to see entering The Traitors US season 4?

Is there any one person in the cast you are most rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







