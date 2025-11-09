The Traitors US season 4 premiere date confirmed at Peacock

While we may be waiting for a little while to see The Traitors US season 4 premiere on Peacock, we still have great news to share!

In a post today on Instagram, the official page for the show confirmed that on January 8, you are going to be seeing the latest batch of episodes officially debut. There is not too much else out here in the way of footage, but what all did you really expect at this point? The streamer does not need to put out too much to get you excited.

In general, much of the excitement for this version of the show has to be due to the cast, which includes a random assortment of people including Big Brother alum Tiffany Mitchell, comedian Ron Funches, Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna, and then Survivor all-star Rob Cesternino. Now in general we are left to wonder who will be selected as a Traitor, but we do hope that the producers shake things up a little bit. The predictable route would be to just hand it to the Big Brother / Survivor people given that they are more capable of taking on the duty in stride, but is this really the best move to make if you are trying to produce some unpredictable television? That is more of the debate that we have at present.

At this point, though, we are mostly just glad to have the series back on the air following a long break between seasons. Sure, it has been nice to have other versions of the show from different parts of the globe, but these are not all ones that are easy to access for most American audiences.

Fingers crossed now that at some point next month, we are going to have a full trailer that gives you a much better sense of what is coming.

