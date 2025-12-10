Down Cemetery Road season 2: Ruth Wilson looks ahead

Is there going to be a Down Cemetery Road season 2 on Apple TV at some point down the road? We want to have hope — but it remains to be seen if more will happen.

For the time being, we do at least know that there are more books out there from Mick Herron and by virtue of that, there is a whole lot more to explore. The question now becomes what the streaming service wants to do moving forward, and that is a hard thing to predict from the outside looking in.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is at least Ruth Wilson had to say when it comes to the future of Sarah and Zoe on the show:

“She really admires her, the fact that she doesn’t want to be a good girl, that she is irreverent and says what she wants and needs and lives by her own rules. So I think Sarah really respects Zoe and in some ways wants to keep her around to keep instilling that in her probably. It’s like, ‘I want someone like you around so I know that I can live differently’ … So I think she assumed that they would have a friendship at the end, or they might continue to meet and chat about what happened or have a cup of coffee or something. Zoe’s like, ‘No way.’ I think Sarah might try and attempt to go and see her a few times. I imagine she would go knock on her door and just ask her out for a cocktail.”

It was rather hilarious to see that Sarah get charged still by Zoe close to the end of the finale, but did she really need that? Or, did she draw a line in the sand? We know that personally, we want to see more of the two of them working together.

What do you most want to see moving into Down Cemetery Road season 2 on Apple TV?

