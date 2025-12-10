Down Cemetery Road season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 finale this week on Apple TV, is there any chance that a Down Cemetery Road season 2 happens? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, the first thing that you really should remember here is that the Ruth Wilson drama is based on a book from Mick Herron, one that does eventually have some follow-ups of its own. By virtue of that, it is easy to imagine that we could end up getting more of the show down the road. Of course, a lot of that is going to come down to the series’ overall performance, and this streaming service has a tendency to keep that information under wraps — as they do with all of their shows. We do know that there is an audience here but at the same time, it has not necessarily gotten a lot of mainstream attention.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

What we can at least say for now is that Apple may take their time — think months — to determine whether or not a Down Cemetery Road season 2 will happen. They will look at total viewership for sure but beyond just that, how many people ended up watching the whole way through. They need to see from the finale that there is real demand for what comes next — and personally, we hope that there is. The final two episodes in particular here were completely thrilling and because of that, the table is set for some awesome stuff.

Now as for when a possible second season could arrive, our general feeling is at some point in 2027. It would be great to see it before that, but we have been around the TV world at this point long enough to know that some of these things do take a good bit of time.

Do you want to see a Down Cemetery Road season 2 take place down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







