Matlock season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Huge cliffhanger ahead?

There are a couple of things that are worth noting as we move into Matlock season 2 episode 8 on CBS this Thursday. So, where do we begin? Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that this is going to be the final episode of the calendar year. Also, it is going to be set around Christmas and there will be all sorts of craziness here.

After all, if there is one thing that the Kathy Bates series tends to excel at the vast majority of the time, it is creating endings that leave people eager for more conversations left and right. Why wouldn’t we have something like this here? It is certainly what makes the most sense and if we are lucky, we are going to have a lot of chances to discuss things in the weeks and months ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more great TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking more to TV Insider now about what could be coming up next, here is at least some of what executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman had to say:

“We have a whole bunch of big scenes … Every episode ends in a cliffhanger! So, of course, we were building to a big one for the midseason finale. A few huge ones, in fact. And the last, in particular, should be very surprising,”

Given that this is the last for a while, it does make sense that you create something that is bigger and more notable than anything that we’ve had a chance to see since the very start of the series. Odds are, this story will be Matty-centric but at the same time, there are a lot of other characters we are invested in at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock now, including what is ahead

What sort of ending do you imagine we are going to get moving into Matlock season 2 episode 8?

Are you ready for a big ending here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







