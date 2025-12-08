The Testaments spoilers: Chase Infiniti sets the stage

Over the past few days, it has been nice to learn that The Testaments is going to be premiering on Hulu when we get around to this April. Why not set the table more for what is ahead?

As many of you know at this point, this spin-off to The Handmaid’s Tale is based on a different Margaret Atwood book, and it will allow you to dive into Gilead through the lens of people who grew up there. You also have Ann Dowd back as Aunt Lydia, who will have a different sort of role than what she did on the original. It is going to be emotional and gut-wrenching — that is the part of the story we know for sure.

Speaking to Deadline, Chase Infiniti (who stars in the project) was at least able to give us a little more insight as to what to expect:

“I can’t tell you much about it, but one of my favorite parts about it is that you get to see this whole other side of Gilead that you didn’t get to see in The Handmaid’s Tale, and you follow these three incredible characters who your heart will break with them and you’ll fall in love with them. And not to mention I play Hannah or Agnes, who is such a beloved character in the story and in the fandom. So I’m excited for people to get to see how her story continues to unfold.”

Our hope is that the veil on this series will be lifted a little bit more in either February or March, as that feels to be the most likely window as to when we could see a larger teaser for what is to come.

