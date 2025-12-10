NCIS season 23 episode 9 spoilers: The truth on Parker’s mom

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing NCIS season 23 episode 9 — and this story is important for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that “Heaven and Nature” is going to be the last episode of the calendar year, and the producers are taking advantage of this by also injecting some holiday cheer. If that was not enough for you to be excited, remember that this is also going to be a story that promises some answers when it comes to huge questions — especially pertaining to Parker’s mother.

To get a few more in the way of specifics, go ahead and check out the full season 23 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Heaven and Nature” – McGee and Torres try to recover a stolen truck filled with toys for the Navy’s annual Christmas drive while the truth about Parker’s mother is finally revealed. Also, Knight is given her first NCIS: Elite mission, which involves tracking down a former member of the team, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

At this point, it is certainly our hope that this is going to be one of those stories that delivers a great deal of closure on some of the major stories of the season so far — or, at the very least, sends things in a completely different direction. We would not be shocked at all in the event that this story ends with a cliffhanger, so go ahead and be prepared for something like that in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

