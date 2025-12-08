NCIS season 23 episode 8 spoilers: Big romantic questions?

Tomorrow on CBS you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 23 episode 8 officially arrive — so are we about to get a measure of romantic clarity?

Well, in some ways, you can argue that the crime drama has presented a love triangle of sorts this season. Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight are no longer together, but there are clearly some feelings there and there is also a chance they find a way back to each other. Meanwhile, at the same time, an episode earlier this season hinted that there could be something between Knight and Nick Torres. Tomorrow’s episode could at least help bring us some insight on Jimmy’s headspace, where he works with an AI chatbot and by virtue of that, is forced to confront perhaps his own loneliness.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking per TVLine, Brian Dietzen (who co-wrote the episode) had the following to say about where his head is at:

[The story] starts asking him things that might bring up some of these questions about what he’s doing with his life. It’s a fun episode, and it’s gonna ask a lot of questions, and hopefully people who are wondering: Will Torres and Knight be a thing? Will Jimmy and Knight be a thing? Which way is this thing gonna go?… I wouldn’t say it answers any of those big questions, but it definitely does maybe pose a few more. It might at least show where one of those people is, out of the three, where their head’s at.”

In general, it is our hope now that by the end of the season, we will have more clarity. We’re obviously aware that this is not one of those shows that feels the need to have characters in relationship on-screen, but isn’t it nice to see it here and there?

Related – Get another sneak peek for this NCIS episode right now

What do you think we are going to see moving into the next NCIS episode?

Share some of your thoughts and predictions right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







