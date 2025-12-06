NCIS season 23 episode 8 sneak peek: The team versus AI?

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to see NCIS season 23 episode 8 arrive in a matter of days. So what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, it looks as though the team is going to be taking on another important case — but the problem may be what’s inside the house rather than outside it as they continue their investigation. In particular, Vance will be informing them that they will be receiving some “help” in the form of an AI chatbot — but just how eager are they going to be to hear that? Well, probably not so much.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more great TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the official NCIS YouTube account now, you can see a sneak preview where the team collectively learns about the new chatbot that is designed to help “improve efficiency” — which they immediately hate. First, you have to remember that it feels like a slight to what they are already doing. Then, you add to this the possibility that it ends up taking one of their jobs. There is clearly a lot of hesitancy about letting it out into the field!

Now that we’ve said all of this, is one person a little bit more eager to help? While we’re not sure “help” is the right word, Jimmy at least seems to be more willing to let the chatbot down into the morgue, feeling as though he does not have anyone to talk to down there, anyway. Yes, that is a little bit sad, and we are still of the belief that whatever happens here is going to tilt in the direction of a less than favorable outcome in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding NCIS and what is to come

What are you the most ready to see heading into NCIS season 23 episode 8 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







