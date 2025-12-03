NCIS season 23 episode 8 spoilers: More on ‘Stolen Moments’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 23 episode 8 — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that “Stolen Moments” is an episode that is notable from a writing point of view. Brian Dietzen co-wrote the installment, and it does also appear as though this is going to be one of the most topical ones of the season. It is, after all, a case that is going to be featuring a chatbot in some sort of bizarre capacity.

To get a few more details right now on what lies ahead, check out the full NCIS season 23 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Stolen Moments” – When a man is shot by the Secret Service outside the vice president’s official residence, NCIS is aided in the case by a new member of the team: an AI chatbot being beta-tested by the Department of Justice, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode.

Does anyone else just think that this whole chatbot situation is going to lead to disaster? We’re not surprised that the writers and Dietzen wanted to explore this since AI is prevalent in society these days. However, at the same exact time, we have seen such a wide array of instances of it going badly at this point. It almost feels like this is going to serve as a comedic runner in the installment before eventually, it gets tossed into the cyber-garbage.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

