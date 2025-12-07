P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Now that we are in the midst of December, are we finally at a point where some big news is coming when it comes to P-Valley season 3?

It may go without saying, but of course we’d love more on the future of the series and for good reason. It has been forever since the show was last on Starz and while we know it was impacted by the industry strikes of 2023, we have already made it to the other side of that. We have basically gotten to the point now where if you are confused by what is going on here, we more than understand.

If there is any consolation we can then offer, it is stating that some clarity is probably going to be coming here sooner rather than later. Based on what we know has already been done with this show behind the scenes, our general feeling is that we are going to have a chance to see the series back in the first few months of 2026. An announcement could come at any given moment.

As for what the overall story here could be, it is our general feeling that we are about to see a lot of unique drama centered around The Pynk as the characters try to deal with the stresses of everyday life and some constantly changing business models. There will be a lot of relatable storytelling but at the same time, hopefully some surprises. One of the things about a show like this is that you never really want to telegraph every single thing that they do. If you can do that, doesn’t it make it less exciting in the end?

