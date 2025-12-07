Tracker season 3 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Good Trouble’

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Tracker season 3 episode 9 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Good Trouble” is one of those stories that seems to be both nostalgic for the sake of this show but also exciting. After all, we will see the return of Keaton, and that allows for a deeper dive into Colter’s past. However, at the same time there will be a major issue for them to deal with in the present, one that could have some big implications on its own.

Want to learn more now? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 3 episode 9 synopsis right now:

“Good Trouble” – When Colter’s old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could’ve imagined, Sunday, Dec. 14 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Brent Saxton Returns as Keaton.

In general, it is our feeling that what you see in this story is going to have long-term ramifications and in a way, isn’t that what makes it fun? This could be the last episode of the calendar year and because of that alone, we tend to think that the drama here is going to be further amplified.

If there is a hard thing to digest about the next installment in general, it is the sentiment that once it is over, we could be stuck waiting until March to see what more is ahead. We may not love it, but that is a reality that at this point, we have to be prepared for.

