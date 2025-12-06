Paradise season 2 premiere date, new teaser revealed!

For everyone out there excited to see Paradise season 2 over on Hulu, we are happy with a lot more news today!

While at a convention in Brazil, it was officially confirmed that the Sterling K. Brown series is poised to return on Monday, February 23 with the first three episodes. Following that, you are going to see installments weekly the rest of the way. This is a similar release pattern to the first season, not that this should be much of a surprise. There is clearly a form that works here that the streamer does not want to drift from.

Now, let’s get to the point where we can share more details for what is to come, starting with the season 2 logline:

“Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.”

Meanwhile, if you head over to this link, you can see a teaser that gives a much better look at some of the drama that is coming — but then also a good bit of the fear. If you have loved the series so far, we remain hopeful that it is going to be delivering the goods the rest of the way. There was a long-tail mystery throughout a lot of the first season and at this point, we do tend to think that this is going to be the case here as well … but what will it be? That is one of the elements that is lingering for at least the time being.

