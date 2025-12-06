Pluribus season 1 episode 6: What does Koumba see in Carol?

At this point, there is clearly much to consider following Pluribus season 1 episode 6, especially when it comes to Carol’s lot in life. She is feeling the brunt of her loneliness big-time, and the only person willing to talk to her at this point is Koumba.

However, even with the two of them, there is a pretty significant problem: They have totally different viewpoints on the Joined. She is out to try and save the world from this lifeless happiness, whereas he is taking more of a hedonistic approach to it. His life was seemingly pretty awful before all of this and now, he wants to enjoy all it has to offer — regardless of if his whims are problematic or not.

So why is Koumba still showing some element of care in Carol? A lot seems to be due to how he does still have a human side within him. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Samba Schutte (who plays the character) had to say:

He recognizes the loneliness in her. He doesn’t like being abandoned either. So Koumba cares about Carol because he knows that she is struggling not only with her loneliness, but also with the change in the world. I love that he’s this rational guy who can have these valid counterarguments to her point of view, but still understand where she’s coming from. He’ll be like, “But at the same time, peace on earth.”

She needs an ally, and because of his diplomatic humanitarian nature, he recognizes some things in her that bond them. As much as he loves his new life, he, just like her, does not want to sacrifice his individuality [to the Joining]. So he values that in her and says, “Hey, we’re on the same team here. We’re just approaching this differently.”

If there is any good news coming Carol’s way right now, it is that an ally is coming for her in Manousos who she doesn’t even know is on her side. However, it may take him time to get there.

