Pluribus season 1 episode 6: Creator on John Cena cameo

There were so many things interesting about Pluribus season 1 episode 6, but we have to say the John Cena cameo tops the list here overall. How could you expect it? We are talking here about one of the most famous wrestlers-turned-actors out there, and it did not appear like there was an obvious connection between him and the world of the Rhea Seehorn show.

Yet, here is what actually made this appearance so interesting in the end. Not only did Cena totally deliver an important message to Carol about human-derived proteins, but there was actually an in-universe explanation for it! Cena is one of the Joined, and it turns out he was a pretty appropriate person for the message.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more PLURIBUS reviews!

Of course, getting Cena to appear on the show was a challenge in itself, as it required some of the crew migrating temporarily to Tampa to accommodate him. Speaking to Deadline, here is what creator Vince Gilligan had to say on the subject:

“We just thought, ‘Who better than John Cena to make palatable the idea of eating human flesh, you know?’ … Boy, that guy has a schedule. That guy is a busy guy, and he was nice enough to shoot this thing.”

Ultimately, Cena’s role was to make Carol understand that the Joined are eating people mostly because they are already dead, and they are not able to do anything that requires killing any living thing — including plants. How do they then rationalize the deaths that happened when the Joined arrived in the first place? It does still feel like there are a lot of holes in their argument still, but it feels like that is a part of the point here. We are still meant to be asking a lot of these questions, and we have to hope that there are going to be some more answers coming up down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion right now on Pluribus

What did you think about the John Cena appearance on Pluribus season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







