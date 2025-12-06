The Amazing Race 38 finale promo: Off to Sesame Street?

There are so many different things to be excited about entering The Amazing Race 38 finale on CBS next week. With that being said, who thought we’d be getting some sort of cameo from Cookie Monster?

If you saw the promo that aired following this past episode, you know already that one of the tasks is seemingly going to be Sesame Street themed. You see Taylor & Kyland alongside the aforementioned iconic character, which we do think could be fun and pretty nostalgic. This is also a great way for the show to take advantage of being in New York for the final episode — they can come up with creative tasks that find a way to subvert any potential expectations.

Of course, it still remains to be seen just how much of the finale will be themed around Cookie Monster or any other character — let alone everyone who will end up being a part of it. This past episode ended with a cliffhanger, and it is still unclear whether Izzy & Paige or Joseph & Adam will be in the final three. Taylor & Kyland are obviously there, and the same can be said about frontrunners Jag & Jas.

At this point, we are really just entering this final episode hoping for super-entertaining moments above all else. It is, after all, hard to imagine a lot of drama with Jag & Jas dominating the majority of the race. The only time that they weren’t leading the charge altogether was that stretch Tucker & Eric were, but they were eliminated not too long ago. We’re still all for an upset, but it may take the brothers making some sort of critical mistake for it to happen.

