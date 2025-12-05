The Amazing Race 38 finale preview: Who will win?

Next week on CBS, we are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Amazing Race 38 finale. What more can we say about it at this point?

Well, for starters, it should be clear that there is a cliffhanger that the producers need to address! This past episode concluded where neither Izzy & Paige nor Joseph & Adam had checked in at the Pit Stop, and this will be something that we get clarity on right away. For now, we’ll just say that we never actually saw Izzy & Paige pass the other two following the last challenge; we tend to think they’ll be likely eliminated as a result, which is a shame given that they are the only all-female team left.

So what is the remainder of the finale going to look like? Well, the full synopsis for The Amazing Race 38 finale indicates further that the teams are going to be in New York City:

“One Million Cookies” – The final three teams race through New York City where they rappel down the Empire State Building and one host Phil Keoghan crowns one team the winners, on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 10 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that is rather fortunate for the teams here is that Tucker & Eric did not ma?ke it to this point — not only because of their dominance, but because Tucker lives in New York and would have a geographical advantage. We do appreciate in general that the show is delivering some epic locations near the end of this season. If you felt the start of it was a little ho-hum, it is nice to see things like the Eiffel Tower and Empire State Building featured as we start to move to the end.

