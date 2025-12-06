Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date: Dec. update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Only Murders in the Building season 6 between now and the end of the month?

Obviously, there is almost always a lot to be excited about when it comes to the murder-mystery show, which has managed to stay consistently funny since the very beginning — and yes, that is absolutely a rare feat in some ways. The most recent season also ended with a really dramatic cliffhanger, as we bore witness to the death of Cinda Canning, played on the show by Tina Fey. This will allow showrunner John Hoffman to look back on the origins of the Charles – Mabel – Oliver trio, given that they initially bonded over Cinda’s podcast and she was a foil for them here and there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING reviews!

At the time of this writing, we are happy that there are at least some things we know about season 6, starting with the fact that it will actually be filmed in London this time around. Are we worried about the idea that it will take the show too much from the Arconia? Sure, but this will at least allow for us to see a lot of new faces and big-name talent who you may not get for a season set exclusively in America.

Now when it comes to a possible Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date, all we can say at this point is simple: We won’t be hearing about that anytime soon. Our general feeling is that the show will likely premiere in the fall, similar to what we had with season 5. Filming has yet to begin, but Hulu has done a great job giving us some sort of familiar release strategy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Only Murders in the Building right now

What do you want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 6?

Do you think it could be the final season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







