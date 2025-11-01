Is Only Murders in the Building season 6 the final season?

We know that Only Murders in the Building season 6 is in the works over at Hulu, and that it will be set in London. All of this is exciting but at the same time, there is a major question still worth wondering. Is this poised to be the end of the show?

At this point, we do think you have to wonder about this mostly thanks to the victim in Cinda Canning. It was thanks to her podcast that the trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel were able to come together in the first place. We absolutely understand there being a narrative that her death brings the show somewhat full-circle.

Now that we’ve said all of this, though, we do still have to raise the following question: Is this really the best move for the show? We do not understand at all the idea that the series is going to end in a way where the Arconia is not a huge part of it. If the show is really going to film in London next season, the building can’t be a huge component!

Whenever Only Murders does reach its conclusion, we really do hope it happens in a way where the building is actually as much of a main character as it should be. There is really not that much of a benefit that comes with it being an after-thought in the final season. Luckily, nobody between Hulu or the producers has come out to say that season 6 is going to be where we say goodbye. For now, that brings us an element of hope.

What do you think: Will Only Murders in the Building season 6 be the end?

