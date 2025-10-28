Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date hopes

If you missed the great news from earlier today, an Only Murders in the Building season 6 renewal is now official at Hulu. With that in mind, it only feels right to dive into the next question: When is it actually going to air?

Well, if you have followed the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez show over the past few years, you are aware of one thing that is rather remarkable about it: The turnaround! We have somehow managed to get a new season of the show every year, at times due to either the pandemic or industry strikes. There are few other shows that have been able to keep this release pattern.

Because of when season 6 was greenlit, we do at least think there is a chance it could premiere either in the late summer or early fall of next year. However, there are some variables that will ultimately determine this. First and foremost, you have the writers working on scripts — nothing can start, after all, until everyone is done with that part of the process! Following that, you then get into the next order of business, which is making sure that production starts in a reasonable time. There is a major wrinkle coming moving forward thanks to the cast filming in London. Will that cause things to take longer? We have to be open to the possibility.

One last thing that we should mention here: Nobody is saying that this is going to be the final season. By virtue of that alone, it is our hope that the mysteries can keep going for at least a little while longer.

