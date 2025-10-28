Only Murders in the Building season 6: EP on latest victim

As we looking into Only Murders in the Building season 6 over on Hulu, there are a number of different things to examine. First and foremost, though, we do have to ponder more about the new victim in Cinda Canning. She was gone the entire season and yet, she turned up dead in the closing minutes.

There are so many things that are interesting about this reveal, starting with the simple fact that Cinda inspired the trio to get together in the first place! Now, it feels like she deliberately went to the Arconia to ensure that the three would look into her death, and she was oddly disguised as the subject of her podcast. Was she the person all along, or is there something different happening here?

The series has been renewed already for a season 6 and with that, a move to London seems to be in the works. So why make this the focus moving forward? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what showrunner John Hoffman had to say:

This whole season has been asking some central questions about the location of the building and what got them involved in all of this. It’s a season where we’re looking at: What does the home mean to us? How much do we defend the home? How far have we come together as a trio after five seasons? Unbelievable to say that, but after five seasons, we land with this trio solving all these murders and hitting a new level of care about what got started five years ago in relation to the family that was built in their building and among the trio. So we’re going back to the origin point, again, for the trio. What brought them together in the first place? It was a Cinda Canning affection and a particular affection around one true crime podcast she was doing at the moment they all met that both inspired them and got them rolling into this direction…

This season could be fresh and nostalgic at the same time, and we should note that Hoffman has no intention of slowing down just yet. As long as the cast and Hulu want to keep this going, he is happy to be on board, as well.

