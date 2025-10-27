Only Murders in the Building season 6: Is it renewed, canceled?

With the season 5 finale of Only Murders in the Building right around the corner, this does feel like the best time for a deeper dive in season 6. Is it going to happen? Or, are we going to be at the end of the road here?

Well, one thing that is worth noting first and foremost are the reports out there already suggesting that the next season is going to be taking place in London. Still, Hulu has not 100% confirmed the mystery – comedy hybrid, but it appears to be a foregone conclusion. Not only does it generate big numbers, but there are also a bevy of awards-show nominations that frequently come from it, including some recent wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This is a series that is likely going to go on for as long as the cast and crew want to keep making it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING reviews!

Are we at the time here where we do think some will start thinking more about an endgame? Sure, but we’re also not one of those people who need to just rush a story to its conclusion. While season 5 arguably started slower than the past couple of chapters, it arguably has had the strongest home stretch with a real focus back on the Arconia and some of its residents. This is a big part of what would make another season special, as well, in the event that we have a chance in order to see it.

As for when Only Murders in the Building season 6 could premiere, it feels like fall 2026 is the safest bet. One of the nice things about the show is that it airs on an annual basis and until we hear otherwise, we imagine that everyone involved is going to stay committed to this.

Related – Read more news now about some of the London reports

What are you most eager to see entering Only Murders in the Building season 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







