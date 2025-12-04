Elsbeth season 3 episode 9 spoilers; Jaime Pressly guest stars

We probably do not need to tell you this, but one of the best things about Elsbeth consistently are some of the guest stars. With that in mind, why not be thrilled with some of what we are going to see next week?

Well, for this particular installment My Name is Earl alum Jaime Pressly will be on board as a supermodel who could be a part of a particularly nasty case. Of course, this also means like it could be a fun one for the title character to come through. In our opinion, the best episodes of this show tend to be the ones where we see her infiltrate a world that she is not really a part of and at the same time, find a lot of creative ways to solve a case. Based on what we know at this point, this is one of those stories with potential to deliver the goods and then some.

To get a few more details right now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Elsbeth season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Glamazons” – A fallen ‘90s supermodel (Jaime Pressly) returns to New York for a reunion and revenge, leading Elsbeth to sort through old grudges and lies to catch a killer. Meanwhile, Officer Hackett takes her turn in the spotlight, on ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Of course, our hope here is that we get resolution by the end of the hour but beyond just that, at least a few opportunities to see characters learn a thing or two about themselves along the way.

