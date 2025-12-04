The Night Agent season 3 premiere date revealed at Netflix

For everyone out there eager to get great news on The Night Agent season 3 already, Netflix has delivered today!

The streaming service officially has revealed that on February 19, the action thriller is going to be back — and just more than a year after season 2. It is rare for shows on Netflix to come back this soon, but a lot of it has to do with production starting when it did.

Do you want to learn more here about what is ahead story-wise? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.

One of the right goals with this show in general is finding a way to ensure that each season looks and feels quite different from the last, and based on the premise alone, that is likely going to be the case here, once more. It is our hope here that Peter goes through it but at the same time, he makes it to the other side and is okay. This is one of those shows where struggle happens frequently, but that is also a part of the fun.

Now, let’s hope that we get a substantial and pretty-awesome trailer at some point before we get to the end of the January.

