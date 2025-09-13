The Night Agent season 3: Luciane Buchanan not returning as Rose

Even though The Night Agent season 3 has already been filmed and we are waiting on its premiere, there is one big of news we already know.

According to a report from Deadline, Luciane Buchanan herself confirmed that she is not a main character for the next chapter of the Netflix hit. She explained it in relatively simple terms: “The writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2.” There is still a chance for a cameo, but nothing is altogether confirmed at this point.

Meanwhile, executive producer Shawn Ryan confirmed this further with the following statement:

“Luciane has been a beloved member of our Night Agent family for our first two seasons, and her portrayal of Rose Larkin and Rose’s relationship with Peter has been a huge part of the show’s success. We always envisioned the show as telling a new story each season with a revolving cast, and the story we broke for Season 3, much to our chagrin, didn’t have a satisfying place for Rose.”

Could she still have a major place in a season 4? We do tend to think so if this is one of those series that is meant to be ever-changing and evolving. A big part of the fun here could just be the fact that you get to see something incredibly different every single time you check it out, and that allows the show to be more organic as opposed to just following a standard TV idea of needing to have the same characters around on a near-constant basis.

Are you shocked that Rose will not be a part of The Night Agent season 3?

What do you think the story is going to look like overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

