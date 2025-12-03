Shifting Gears season 2 episode 8 spoilers: About ‘Nutcracker’

As we get prepared to see Shifting Gears season 2 episode 8 on ABC next week, are you ready to enter the holiday spirit? We sure hope so, as we are going to brace for a story here in “Nutcracker” that promises to be plenty of fun.

In general, we always think that with holiday episodes of any show, there is a sort of built-in pressure to try and up your game — and in the end, why wouldn’t there be? This is one of these stories that you should want to watch on an annual basis after the fact. There are Christmas episodes that exist in viewers’ lives for generations. This is also going to be the final episode of the year for the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings series, and without a doubt that also raises the expectations to yet another level. At this point, our advice is simply to be ready for just about anything.

If you look below, you can see the full Shifting Gears season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt and Eve are on thin ice, Gabe enlists Riley to help Amelie impress his mom, and Carter seeks help with his “promposal.” Pamela Adlon guest stars.

Ultimately, anytime you get Adlon (best known for Better Things) on your show, that has to be a cause of celebration — and it is also definitely one of the things that this series has done an awesome job at over the past two seasons. You can bring in a lot of big comedic names and following that, also determine some great ways to bring them back and use them in a wide array of instances after the fact.

