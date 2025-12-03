Loot season 3 episode 10 (finale): ‘Hail Mary Time’

As we look towards Loot season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV next week, there is of course so much to be prepared for!

So, where do things start here? Well, the most important thing to note here is that it is the all-important finale, and also when there are going to be some major decisions made for Molly when it comes to the future. There is still a chance of a season 4 for the Maya Rudolph comedy and for now, we remain cautiously optimistic. If you love the show, keep tell your friends to check it out.

If you look below, you can see the full Loot season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more insight now on what is ahead:

Season finale. Season finale. Molly and the team crash an Italian wedding in a desperate attempt to save The Wells Foundation from Luciana.

Ultimately, the setting here is going to make this installment fun from the get-go. How can it not be when you’re at a wedding? This is one of those situations where you can see a lot of major things turn, while also ensuring that the story stays over the top.

Do we wish that there were more details out there about what is ahead? Sure, but at the same exact time, we do like the idea that we have a pretty specific focus at this point — you’ve got Molly on one side and then Luciana on the other. Who is going to come out on top? Money means a lot, but one of the things that is so important to remember is that money isn’t everything.

What do you most want to see moving into Loot season 3 episode 10?

How do you think the story is going to wrap up for now? Do you imagine that there is a big cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

