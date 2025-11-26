Loot season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we do our best to prepare for Loot season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV next week, one of the major headlines here is just how much things will be changing. We are near the end of the season — as a matter of fact, there are just two episodes left!

It remains to be seen at this point whether or not the Maya Rudolph comedy is going to be back for season 4 and so long as that is the case, we have to view the next couple of episodes as all the more important. We are confident that some huge stuff is going to happen as Molly’s life continues to evolve. Is it going to move in a direction that is happy and long-lasting? That is honestly one of the most interesting things that comes with this show. You want there to be some sort of permanence to good things in her life and yet, this is television! So much of it is generated by conflict.

If you look below, you can see the full Loot season 3 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Molly settles into a new relationship. Arthur questions his life choices with Nicholas and Howard.

No matter where things end within this episode, it does feel pretty clear that everything will carry over into the upcoming finale — and why wouldn’t it? This is one of those shows that has so much different stuff still lingering and you do not want to rush tying together a lot of those loose ends. We just hope that something happens within here to carry the show forward into the mainstream more — while it does have a core audience, at the same time we do not quite believe we’re seeing the same attention given here that is to other streaming shows in this genre.

